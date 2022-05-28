Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities illegal: KP govt

PESHAWAR – The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified Breeding Facility Rules for breeding wildlife species.

These rules are passed by the provincial cabinet under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Management) Act, 2015. Under these rules, any person or institution can build a breeding facility for any wildlife animal or bird.

A press release was shared by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department for the awareness of the general public. According to the statement, if there is any wildlife breeding facility in KP, its owners should immediately register their business with the nearest office of the Wildlife Department across the province, otherwise, their business or facility will be considered illegal, and will be prosecuted as per law.

The statement further elaborates those owners or entities dealing in an illegal breeding facility may also face immediate closure with heavy fines and imprisonment.