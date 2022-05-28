Our Staff Reporter

Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities illegal: KP govt

PESHAWAR    –   The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified Breeding Facility Rules for breeding wildlife species.

These rules are passed by the provincial cabinet under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation, and Management) Act, 2015. Under these rules, any person or institution can build a breeding facility for any wildlife animal or bird.

A press release was shared by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department for the awareness of the general public. According to the statement, if there is any wildlife breeding facility in KP, its owners should immediately register their business with the nearest office of the Wildlife Department across the province, otherwise, their business or facility will be considered illegal, and will be prosecuted as per law.

The statement further elaborates those owners or entities dealing in an illegal breeding facility may also face immediate closure with heavy fines and imprisonment.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza appear before court in money laundering case

Islamabad

Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

Lahore

Pakistan Railways likely to increase fares in wake of fuel prices

Lahore

Pakistan’s electricity shortfall reaches 6,500 MW

Islamabad

IHC grants protective bail to PTI’s Fawad Ch

Islamabad

Pakistan committed to promotion of environment of peace, stability in South Asia

Islamabad

Govt parties agree on name of Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Islamabad

OIC concerned over life sentence for Yasin Malik

Islamabad

Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, fervor

1 of 9,325

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More