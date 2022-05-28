Agencies

UNSG confers Dag Hammarskjold Medal posthumously to six Pakistani Peacekeepers

NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres on Friday conferred Dag Hammarskjold Medal to martyrs of year 2021 posthumously including six Pakistani Peacekeepers.
An award ceremony was held at UN Secretariat, New York where UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres conferred Dag Hammarskjold Medal to martyrs of year 2021, the official sources here said. Pakistani Peacekeepers who were awarded posthumously included Lieutenant Colonel (r) Syed Abrar (Western Sahara), Havaldar Muhammad Shafeeq (CAR), Naik Muhammad Naeem (Darfur), Lance Naik Adil Jan (Darfur), Lance Naik Tahir Ikram (Darfur) and Non Combatant Enrolled Tahir Mehmood (Congo).
It said that the UN Peacekeeping Missions were driven by a shared commitment to peace through true professionalism and courage.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan’s commitment over last 60 years has been manifested by contribution of 200,000 troops in 46 missions across 28 countries. “169 Pakistani Peacekeepers have laid their lives to date for the global cause and resolve towards peace”, it added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Country will be run according to Constitution, PM tells nation

Islamabad

Govt rejects Imran’s condition for talks

National

Imran leaves press conference over tough questions

Islamabad

Allies extend support to PM on tough economic decisions|

Islamabad

Five-judge bench leaves courtroom as PM’s lawyer objects to ‘observations’

Lahore

Maryam urges Supreme Court to keep off political fight

Lahore

Pak Army establishes free medical, drought relief camp in Cholistan

Islamabad

Overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote intact: Tarar

Islamabad

Senate also passes bills to amend election, NAB laws

Islamabad

Religious minister announces to cut Hajj cost below Rs650,000

1 of 3,828

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More