Urea prices fixed at Rs1,768 per 50kg

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has fixed maximum retail price of Urea at Rs1768 per 50kg, aimed to provide maximum relief to the farmers across the country. According to notification issued by the ministry here, the provinces and federal agencies have been allowed to add an allowance to be notified later for extra transportation costs in remote areas.
The ministry informed that the order would remain in force till July 7, 2022 unless rescinded or modified earlier.
The ministry said that it was observed that prices of urea were increased by Rs165 per bag (for FFC, Agritech, Fatima) and Rs249 per bag for Engro which was totally unjustified and without any valid base.
It said, the hike in prices can adversely affect the farmers and urea application in the ongoing Kharif season and consequently may create shortage of essential food items and endanger food security. The ministry said that the prices were increased despite of the fact that the government was providing subsidised gas to the fertilizer sector knowing that impact of subsidised gas would be passed on to the farmers, as per fertilizer policy 2022.

