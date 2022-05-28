Vasay Chaudhry praises ‘lioness’ Yasmin Rashid for her ‘courage’

Pakistani actor Vasay Chaudhry has praised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader for her courage and determination during the clashes between PTI workers and police amid the PTI long march, Dr Yasmin Rashid was stopped by law enforcement personnel who attacked her vehicle and attempted to detain her.

Taking to Twitter, Vasay said, “The Lioness of Lahore, No matter which party you are from but two days back the kind of determination, resolve, courage and commitment she showed was insane and today she took our little quips with equal grace, laughter and smiles. Thank You madam.”