Weekly inflation eases by 0.26pc

ISLAMABAD – Inflation measured through the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) has registered minor decline of 0.26 percent during the week ended on May 26.

The SPI-based inflation registered a decrease of 0.26 percent during the week ended on May 26, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Friday. The SPI was recorded at 174.62 points during the week ended on May 26 as compared to 175.08 point during the week ended on May 19.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.38 percent decline and went down to 183.98 points this week from 184.69 points in last week. Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732–22,888; Rs22,889–29,517; Rs29,518–44,175 and above Rs44,175 also decreased by 0.44percent, 0.4 percent, 0.35 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 27 (52.94 percent) items increased, 5 (9.81 percent) items decreased and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable.

The inflation has slightly reduced after continuously increasing in last few weeks. The economic experts believed that inflation would further increase in the weeks to come mainly due to the government’s decision to increase oil products prices by Rs30 per litre. Meanwhile, the currency depreciation would be another reason for increasing inflation rate.

The SPI for the current week ended on 26th May, 2022 recorded a decrease of 0.26 percent. Decrease observed in the prices of food items wheat flour (12.25 percent), chillies powdered (6.48 percent), chicken (4.41 percent) and garlic (2.99 percent) and non-food item LPG (0.43 percent). On the other hand, increase observed in the prices of potatoes (8.43 percent), tomatoes (6.33 percent), eggs (6.29 percent), rice basmati broken (4.71 percent), mustard oil (4.16 percent), pulse masoor (3.93 percent), milk fresh (3.47 percent), onions (3.03 percent), pulse gram (2.58 percent), curd (2.35 percent), washing soap (2.13 percent), cooked beef (1.55 percent), beef (1.42 percent), pulse mash (1.33 percent), cooked daal (1.32 percent), mutton (1.30 percent) and rice irri-6/9 (1.24 percent).

The prices of following commodities remain unchanged included bread plain (small size), salt powdered, tea Lipton yellow label, tea prepared ordinary, cigarettes, electricity charges, gas charges up to 3.3719 MMBTU, match box, petrol super, Hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges during the period under review.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 16.97 percent, onions (184.91 percent), tomatoes (180.60 percent), LPG (92.33 percent), garlic (81.67 percent), mustard oil (66.66 percent), pulse masoor (64.36 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (61.21 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (60.65 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (60.21 percent), washing soap (42.28 percent), petrol (37.42 percent) and diesel (29.63 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 percent), pulse moong (23.30 percent), bananas (19.86 percent), sugar (12.82 percent), potatoes (12.63 percent) and gur (0.89 percent) and electricity charges for Q1 (11.71 percent).