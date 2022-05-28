APP

Zero tolerance policy adopted against corrupt revenue officers: DC

KHANEWAL   –  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed on Friday said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted in revenue department against corrupt officers of the department.

Presiding over a meeting to review recovery performance on water rates, land revenue and other taxes of the government, the deputy commissioner issued final warning to officers failed to achieve 100 percent recovery target.

He issued a ban on Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars for leaving stations without permission. He also sought recovery details on daily basis from the officers concerned.

He also expressed dissatisfaction on poor recovery of water rate and issued show cause notices to Tehsildars of Kabirwala Tehsil. He directed officers concerned to launch comprehensive crackdown against the defaulters.

He also warned officers of strict legal action over complaints of corruption against them.

He said that each Patwari would present in person at deputy commissioner court in every case of revenue related matters.

The DC Shahid Fareed also directed officers concerned to bring more improvement in service delivery.

