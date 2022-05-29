2 Chinese nationals suffer burn injuries in guest house fire

ISLAMABAD – Two foreigners suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in a guest house in Islamabad, informed sources on Saturday. The incident of fire occurred in a house in F-7/1 of capital which was being used as a guest house, they said adding that the injured persons, who are Chinese nationals, had been rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. The injured Chinese nationals were identified as Zhang Haihong and Jiang Nan. The reason behind the guest house fire is said to be gas leakage from the compressor of an AC that led to an explosion and fire, sources mentioned. The fire brigade service of CDA also reached at the spot to extinguish the fire. According to a police spokesman, DIG Operations Zohail Zafar Chatta rushed to the burning house to monitor the firefighting operation. He said all other guests were safe during the incident.