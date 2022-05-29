Our Staff Reporter

2 Chinese nationals suffer burn injuries in guest house fire

ISLAMABAD – Two foreigners suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in a guest house in Islamabad, informed sources on Saturday. The incident of fire occurred in a house in F-7/1 of capital which was being used as a guest house, they said adding that the injured persons, who are Chinese nationals, had been rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences. The injured Chinese nationals were identified as Zhang Haihong and Jiang Nan. The reason behind the guest house fire is said to be gas leakage from the compressor of an AC that led to an explosion and fire, sources mentioned. The fire brigade service of CDA also reached at the spot to extinguish the fire.  According to a police spokesman, DIG Operations Zohail Zafar Chatta rushed to the burning house to monitor the firefighting operation. He said all other guests were safe during the incident.

More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 2,547

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More