ACs, DMO pay surprise visit to SSC exam centres

RAWALPINDI – The district administration on Saturday paid surprise visits to various examination centres to review the security arrangements and ensure that the exams were being conducted in a smooth and fair manner.

For this purpose, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Taxila Cantonment and District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Rawalpindi visited examination centres including Govt. Dennys High School, Saddar, Govt. Boys High School Gharibabad and SSC Examination Centre Taxila to review the arrangements for ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2022.

According to a district administration spokesman, the SSC annual exams were being held in Rawalpindi Division under foolproof arrangements including security.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman informed APP that around 117,796 students were taking the exams which were underway in four districts of the division in accordance with the schedule announced earlier. Examinations were being held in 388 exam centres including 142 for boys and 139 for girls. Apart from these, 107 combined centres were also operational in the ongoing exams.

The board had made foolproof arrangements for transparent and smooth holding of SSC exams, he said.

He said that 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said that special monitoring teams had been formed that were conducting surprise visits to the examination centres.

The reports were being presented to the authorities concerned on daily basis, he added.

The central controlroom was set up in Rawalpindi Board’s office besides district level controlrooms were also set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.