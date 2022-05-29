Staff Reporter

ACS Home reviews development, renovation work in City

LAHORE    –   Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab Ali Murtaza Shah Saturday visited The Mall Lahore to review the ongoing development, renovation and beautification work there. He reviewed the pace and quality of the work, being carried out there, to facilitate pedestrians and enhance the beautification and cleanliness condition of the city. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha briefed that tuff-tile were being installed for facilitation of pedestrians and steel grill alongside the footpath were also being installed. He briefed that saplings were also being planted under the beautification project.

The ACS directed the authorities concerned and contractors to complete work at the earliest and all out steps should be taken to ensure provision of quality sanitation facilities to citizen.

More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 8,817

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More