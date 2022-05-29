Our Staff Reporter

ANF recovers over 457 kg drugs in 2 operations

RAWALPINDI- Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted two raids in different areas and recovered over 457 kg narcotics besides impounding a vehicle.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the force seized over 457kg narcotics including 35.3kg heroin, two kg hashish, 310 kg opium and 110kg Ice.

The spokesman informed that ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted a raid in B-17 Housing Society at GT Road and recovered 35.3kg heroin and two kg hashish from secret cavities of an unattended car.  In another operation, ANF Balochistan recovered 310kg opium and 110kg Ice from an abandoned house in Gali Shabizai in Pishin district.

The drugs were smuggled from Afghanistan and concealed in Gali Shabizai on Karachi Road in Pishin district. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

