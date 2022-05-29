Armed clash leaves six injured in Jabbar

Mardan-Six persons including a father and son got injured in a firing incident at village Fatima in the limits of PS Jabbar, local sources said.

According to details, one Faqir Saeed was busy offering the funeral prayer of his deceased daughter when the accused Lutfur Rehman, Hayat Khan, and Taj Muhammad residents of same village started firing at him over an old enmity. As a result, he and his son Fayaz Khan and four others including Humayun, and Jawad received bullet injuries . The accused fled away from the spot after firing.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured persons to nearby hospital. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.