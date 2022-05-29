Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan CM congratulates nation for celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer

QUETTA   –   Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday congratulated the entire nation including the people of Balochistan on the occasion of celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer.

He said the nuclear test that took place 24-year ago on May 28, 1998 made Pakistan’s defence invincible and the country was clear to its enemies that it was capable of protecting its borders.

 In a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here, Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that Pakistan’s nuclear capability was to maintain the balance of power in the South Asian region also adding that this feat of Pakistan’s nuclear capability was a source of pride for our future generations.

