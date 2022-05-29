News Desk

Balochistan LG polls: Aerial firing reported at Chaman’s polling stations

Aerial firing took place in a ward of Chaman district during the Local Government (LG) elections in Balochistan.

According to details, tensions between the political parties’ leaders resulted in aerial firing in  Municipal Corporation Ward No. 3, Chaman, due to delay in the polling and two ballot papers missing from the polling equipment.

DRO Sohail-ur-Rehman reached the polling station in Ward No. 3 and police and administration took control of the polling station.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja warned of strict action in case of violations during the polling process as local bodies elections are underway in Balochistan province.

The CEC who is supervising the election process in the central control room said that the ECP would not tolerate any interference during the polling process and urged the masses to use their right to vote without any fear.

“People should come out of their house and vote for their representatives,” Sikandar Sultan Raja said and further warned that legal action would be taken against anyone barring women from polling.

