Bilawal’s speech

The foreign minister’s defence of former Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s visit has posed many questions about the former cricketer turned politician’s foreign policy.

The whole PML-N led PDM (Pakistan Democratic Alliance) criticized the visit claiming it to have been the biggest diplomatic blunder as it offended not only Ukraine but also the west and the US government.

On the other hand, the PTI government claimed that it was part of independent foreign policy. His visit included trade relations: oil and gas supply at a reasonable price, which could help reduce hiking costs of oil and gas.

Deciphering the tactical words of the foreign minister, he said, “It is unfair to punish Pakistan for such an innocent act”. To him, Imran Khan was right. Imran Khan complained that his regime has been ousted by a foreign conspiracy that punished him for formulating foreign policy without the consent of the big players.

The Pakistani media and analysts are supposed to come forward and explain what Bilawal and Imran Khan’s talks have in common and tell the people who is right and who is wrong.

RASHID ALI,

Larkana.