Staff Reporter

BINUQ’s team performs 40th successful renal transplant

QUETTA    –    Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta (BINUQ) Professor Dr Abdul Karim Zarkoon on Saturday said that BINUQ’s team has performed its 40th successful renal transplant surgical procedure. Talking to media, he said that a patient Hidayathullah and his donor Aminullah, resident of Kharan district, Balochistan admitted in the institute for surgical procedure. “By the grace of Almighty Allah the recipient and the donor are vitally stable with good urine output,” he maintained.  Dr Zarkoon recalled that under “Transplant Programme”, the team of BINUQ up till now  performed 40 Renal Transplant, whereas, 38 Renal Transplants were performed under the supervision of external expert transplant surgeon, whereas the last two renal transplants have been independently performed by the BINUQ transplant team. “The institute will be continuing free of cost transplant services followed by whole life medication under the BINUQ renal “Transplant Programme” for the deserving and poor patient of Balochistan and the region,” CEO further said.

More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 8,813

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More