Our Staff Reporter

Book titled ‘A conversations with my father’ launched

KARACHI – A book titled “A Conversations with my father” by Muneeza Hashmi, daughter of renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was launched at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Saturday. Saleema Hashmi, Zahra Negah, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Ghazi Salahuddin, and Arshad Mahmood, a large number of fans of Faiz participated while Samira Khalil performed the duties of moderator, said a communique. Speakers said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s memories are still present on the walls of the Arts Council. He has played a major role in its founding. He was also the Vice President of the Arts Council for three years. The author Muneeza Hashmi said that my children asked me to write these answers along with the letter. I have written generously in the book. The book is not a novel but there are some memories. He used to think a lot about Palestine. I met his father’s friends for the book. The friends said that no one knows Faiz Sahab.

