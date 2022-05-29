‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that signing a Charter of Economy was the need of the hour. In a tweet late Saturday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “In 2018, as leader of the Opposition, I proposed the idea of Charter of Economy which was ignored with disdain by the then government. It is need of the hour now. We are starting a process of consultation with all political stakeholders to build consensus on the Charter.”

Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underlined for transforming Pakistan into a country where public service delivery was regarded as the definition of politics. In another tweet, the prime minister expressed his opinion over the current state of politics and society. “Let us turn Pakistan into a country where difference of opinion is not treated as an act of enmity; where criticism is faced with courage; where public service delivery is the definition of politics; where women are treated with respect & the rights of minorities are protected,” the prime minister posted.

‘Resolution of issues faced by Chinese companies’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday also directed the authorities to resolve the issues being faced by the Chinese companies on priority basis. He was chairing a review meeting regarding investment of Chinese companies. He instructed that security of the employees of the Chinese companies should be made more effective. The PM said all facilities should be provided for reviving the projects undertaken with bilateral investment of Pakistani and Chinese companies.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi, Secretaries of interior, finance, foreign affairs, board of investment, petroleum, power, information technology, railways and other senior officials attended the meeting. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal briefed about the multidimensional relations of Pakistan and China and available investment opportunities.

‘Unity to attain economic sovereignty’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday stressed that they would have to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbeer to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

In a message on the silver jubilee celebration of country’s nuclear tests during 1998, the prime minister said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.

He said the historic day was a clear declaration of ‘no compromise over country’s sovereignty, and defence’.

He underlined that it was a day to get united for the solidarity of the country as it was the main strength of the nation and expressed his determination that with such unity, hard work and staunch faith, they would turn Pakistan into ‘an economic power’.

The prime minister paid tributes to the patriotism of prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who raised the head of Pakistan among the comity of nations with pride, adding the former prime minister had rejected all the pressures and temptations and made Pakistan, the seventh nuclear world power and the first Islamic country possessing nuclear deterrence.

He also lauded Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and also paid rich tributes to all those who had worked during the tenures of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif for making the defence of the country invincible including scientists, engineers and others.

The prime minister said the armed forces of the country had rendered valuable services for the country’s nuclear programme which had been a golden chapter in its history. He also appreciated Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission that played a vital role in the defence and solidarity of the country, adding that they also remembered Dr Abdul Qadir Khan, (Mohsin e Pakistan) who had spent his whole life serving the country.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other brotherly and friendly countries that had helped Pakistan during the economic sanctions. The prime minister said the mountains of Chagi still echoed with the same resolve, and Balochistan province still bore distinction with regard to defence of the country.

The prime minister further stressed that the ten-day celebrations should be dedicated for the nation’s unity and progress and prosperity of the country.

