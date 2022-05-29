Civilians’ protection vital job of UN peacekeepers: Pak envoy

NEW YORK- Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, New York, Ambassador Aamir Khan has said that protection of civilians is an essential component of UN peacekeeping, which provides security, political and peace-building support to help countries to make the difficult transition from conflict to peace.

He expressed these views while speaking at the Protection of Civilians Week 2022’s side event: “POC in Peacekeeping: What works” on the margins of Security Council Open Debate on Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict, in New York, yesterday.

He said that the most effective and sustainable way of protecting civilians is to ensure stability, peace and security through inclusive and political processes and sustainable solutions to conflict, especially by supporting host states to fulfil their responsibility to protect civilians.

He also said that the primary responsibility to protect civilians is of the host authorities. The UN peacekeeping operations must be deployed to assist host states in discharging their responsibility guided by three interrelated and mutually reinforcing principles – consent of the parties, impartiality, and non-use of force, except in self-defence.

The ambassador said that the POC mandate, whose sole purpose is to protect civilians, must also take into account the safety and security of peacekeepers because they are operating in a complex and dangerous environment.

Since 1960, Pakistan has committed over 200,000 of its men and women peacekeepers with honour and valour in forty-six peacekeeping missions across various continents. We lost 6 peacekeepers in MONUSCO on 29th March, he said.

“Based on our experience, we strongly feel that the safety and security of civilians must be prioritised in decision-making regarding the allocation, deployment and use of available mission capacity and resources,” he said.

Ambassador Aamir Khan remarked that unless the POC mandate prioritises the safety and security of peacekeepers, not only the civilians but also the peacekeepers will be put in harm’s way, and our peacekeeping missions would be unable to effectively, prevent, stop, or mitigate the threats.

“We, therefore, emphasise the importance of addressing the failures of the armed and control structures during the protection of civilian action, ensuring evacuation of causalities of both civilians and peacekeepers from the scene and initiating prompt and impartial investigation whenever a mishap occurs,” he said.

He urged the panellists to throw light on what more measures should be taken by the United Nations and its partners to improve the safety and security of peacekeepers to ensure that the peacekeepers are themselves well protected when they are protecting the civilians.

In response, the panellist representing the MONUSCO reemphasised the importance of protection of peacekeepers and the provision of timely, credible and accurate early warnings and adequate resources to them to be able to better protect themselves and in consequence the civilians. He also acknowledged the services and unfortunate loss of Pakistani, Serbian and Russian Federation peacekeepers’ loss, while on duty.

