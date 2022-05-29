Electoral reforms

Political turmoil has paralyzed the country’s system, made the people miserable and disturbed serious circles. Political forces are looking at political interests instead of making decisions in the national interest. If democracy is not cleansed even in the present circumstances, we may not get this opportunity again. For democratic supremacy and political stability, it is imperative that the political parties that sing the tune of democracy first adopt the democratic values themselves.

Eliminate undemocratic values and individualism from within. Where is the wisdom to propagate individualism instead of ideology, hereditary domination instead of competence, a tendency toward nepotism and hope for democracy to flourish without getting rid of the authoritarian mood?

MUHAMMAD SHAFIQUE,

Islamabad.

More Stories
Cartoons

Cartoon

Editorials

The Way Out

Editorials

Diverse Appointments

Editorials

First Address

Columns

Imperialist obsessions

Columns

Grave injustice

Columns

Past in Perspective

Columns

The impact of globalisation

Opinion

Bilawal’s speech

Letters

Load shedding in Lahore

1 of 646

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More