Electoral reforms
|Political turmoil has paralyzed the country’s system, made the people miserable and disturbed serious circles. Political forces are looking at political interests instead of making decisions in the national interest. If democracy is not cleansed even in the present circumstances, we may not get this opportunity again. For democratic supremacy and political stability, it is imperative that the political parties that sing the tune of democracy first adopt the democratic values themselves.
Eliminate undemocratic values and individualism from within. Where is the wisdom to propagate individualism instead of ideology, hereditary domination instead of competence, a tendency toward nepotism and hope for democracy to flourish without getting rid of the authoritarian mood?
MUHAMMAD SHAFIQUE,
Islamabad.