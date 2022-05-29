Former IGP, DIG  file acquittal applications in Model Town tragedy case

LAHORE – Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera and former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Rana Abdul Jabbar on Saturday filed acquittal applications about the 2014 Model Town Tragedy case. The former police officers through their applications submitted that the court had already acquitted Capt (retired), Usman, former Deputy Commissioner Lahore, in the case. They submitted that they did not have any role in the matter, whereas, no evidence had been presented against them. They pleaded with the court to acquit them. Anti-terrorism court judge heard the applications and issued notices to the parties for June 3.