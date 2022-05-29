Our Staff Reporter

Four die, 8 injured in Malir firing incident

KARACHI – As many as four people were shot dead while eight others got injured in a firing incident amid clash between two groups over a property dispute in Memon Goth area of Malir district, Karachi
According to information provided by the SSP Malir, the two groups shoot indiscriminate fire at each other in Malir district on a property issue. The police rushed to spot and brought the situation under control. Police have started investigation of the incident.

