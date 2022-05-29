Gold price slumps by Rs2,750 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs2,750 and was sold at Rs.138,450 on Saturday against its sale at Rs.141,200 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,356 and was sold at Rs.118,700 compared to its sale at Rs.121,056 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs.108,807 from Rs.110,968, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs.20 and was sold at Rs.1570 against its sale at Rs.1590 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.17.14 to Rs.1,346 compared to its sale at Rs.1363.16. The price of gold in international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1854 compared to its sale at $1860, the association reported.