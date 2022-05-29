Hollywood action film ‘White Elephant’ to be released on June 3

NEW YORK – Upcoming Hollywood action film “White Elephant” will be released on 3rd of next month. The film is directed by Jesse V. Johnson and written by Johnson and Erik Martinez. White Elephant, Jesse V. Johnson’s next feature film, is set for a hybrid release on June 3. As the release date draws nearer, an official trailer for the upcoming film has finally been released. The action-crime film will tell a tale of trust, friendship, fear, respect, and ultimately betrayal as it follows Gabriel Tancredi (Michael Rooker), a mob enforcer, who has no hesitation in going to brutal lengths for his boss and friend, played by Bruce Willis. The trailer wastes no time in showing just what Rooker’s Tancredi is capable of as viewers are introduced to the character “sending a message” with a burning building. Revisiting themes common in mob films, the opening moments of the preview set the violent tone that will remain dominant throughout the nearly two-minute clip.

White Elephant’s trailer does not skimp on explosions, gunfights, and action scenes; however, it is Rooker’s enigmatic screen presence that sells the film. The trailer also heavily features industry icon, Willis, who recently announced that he will be stepping away from acting due to his Aphasia diagnosis; as such, White Elephant is likely to be one of his last film roles.