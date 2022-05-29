Israr Ahmad

IG Islamabad orders crackdown against drug mafia in capital

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday directed all field police officers to intensify crackdown against drug smugglers and users across the city.
The use of drugs in educational institutions and hostels should be curtailed and action should be intensified against those involved in drug smuggling, said a news release.
He stressed upon the officers to round up the accused in drug cases and get them strictly punished from the courts.
The IGP reiterated that coordination and information sharing with other law enforcement agencies should be further improved to tighten the noose around the major drug smugglers so that culprits could be brought to book.
He said special awareness campaigns and lectures should be continued in educational institutions to keep students safe from drugs and assistance should also be sought from civil society, teachers and religious scholars.
The IGP asked the police to write letters to the heads of all educational institutions to closely monitor the students residing in their institutions.
We want to save our youth from tobacco, said IGP and expressed the hope that the administrative heads of educational institutions will fulfil their responsibilities for the prevention of drug menace.

