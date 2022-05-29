Imported govt unleashed police brutality on peaceful protestors: Imran

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the police action against his party protestors.

Former prime minister, in a tweet, said that ‘imported govt’ while flouting constitution and Supreme Court of Pakistan, unleashed police brutality on our peaceful Azadi March protestors.

Imran Khan further claimed that night before PTI long march, Punjab and Sindh police violated PTI members’ homes and harassed their families.

A day earlier, PTI Chief said that petitions will be filed in the Supreme Court on Monday to know if peaceful protest is the right of the democratic party or not.

He said, “We have a track record 26 years of peaceful protest and never held violent protests, adding that PTI is the only party that doesn’t have a military wing.”