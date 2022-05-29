Imran begged for NRO in audio leak, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the audio leak has exposed PTI Chairman, he begged for NRO.

PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. In the meeting, the leadership discussed matters related to the political situation and also the measures that could be taken to get people relieve from inflation.

On this occasion, Hamza Shahbaz said that the people had thwarted the anarchy march of Imran Niazi. Talking about the audio leak he added that it exposed the truth behind the foreign conspiracy.

He further said that in four years Imran Khan’s government has left a burden of inflation on people, while the Punjab CM ensured to solve the issues being faced by common people.

We have alleviated the suffering of the people by reducing the price of flour, he said.