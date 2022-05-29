Imran Khan says ‘imported govt’ unleashed brutality on peaceful marchers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the police action against participants of Azad Marchers.

Former prime minister, while sharing a video of police torture in a tweet, said that ‘imported govt’ while flouting constitution and SC, unleashed police brutality on our peaceful Azadi March protestors.

Imran Khan further claimed that night before PTI long march, Punjab and Sindh police violated PTI members’ homes and harassed their families.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that he would never accept the “imported government” led by the “corrupt elite” even if it means sacrificing his life.

قابلِ مذمت اور ناقابلِ قبول! دستور+سپریم کورٹ کےاحکامات ہوامیں اڑاتےہوئےاس مجرم امپورٹڈ حکومت نےہمارےآزادی مارچ کےشرکاء کیخلاف پولیس کی وحشت آزمائی۔ہمارےمارچ سےایک رات قبل پنجاب و سندھ میں PTIکارکنان کےگھروں کی حرمت پامال، اہلِ خانہ کو ہراساں کیاگیا۔pic.twitter.com/r10mlgVYSd — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2022

The PTI chief, while addressing a press conference, said that during last week’s long march, the police brutally tortured his party workers and supporters despite supreme court’s orders against raising any obstacles on their way, adding that his party will raise the government’s brutal oppression on all forums and will seek legal help over the recent ban on protests by the “imported government”.