Imran Khan will be send to jail if he tries to riot again, warns Hamza Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that if Imran Khan tried to riot again after six days, we will send him to jail.

Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur alongside Maryam Nawaz, Punjab CM welcomed the crowed at the rally and said that on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir, people who came out despite the intense heat have proved themselves to be true soldiers of PML-N.

He added that during PTI’s protest in Islamabad Qasim Suri asked Imran Khan to give ‘Islamic touch’ to his speech. The PML-N leader explained that this exposed the real face of Imran Khan and his party, as they have been using the religion card to fulfil their political agenda.

While pointing out the problems in the area and also promising people of working on them Hamza Shahbaz expressed that people in Bahawalpur have been deprived of speedo bus for four years. Free net service was snatched from the people of Bahawalpur for three years. He mentioned that 8000 people are traveling on speedo bus now. You gave so much love, now it will be 24 speedo buses arriving for the people here not 12, he continued saying. I will serve the people of Bahawalpur day and night.

The Punjab CM further added that there is a problem of water shortage in Cholistan. The PML-N leader expressed that he is aware of the situation in Cholistan and said animals died due to lack of water in there.

He blamed Imran Khan and his long march for the tragedy that has affected the lives of the martyred constable’s children and deprived them of their father’s shadow. I consoled the 12-year-old child of the martyred constable, he added.

He further stated that the constitutional crisis has been haunting Punjab for two months now. The Punjab CM warned Imran Khan of the concequeces if he tired to create a chaotic situation in the country again. Now the ‘touch of jail’ is left in the story, you will be sent to jail.

Imran Khan will have to go to jail if he tried to spread chaos again, said Hamza Shahbaz.