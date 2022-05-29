Increased petroleum prices with heavy heart, says PM

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the government was helpless and they increased the petroleum prices with a heavy heart.

Addressing a public gathering in Mansehra today, he said Multan, Sukkur and Hazara Motorways are the mega projects which were completed during Nawaz Sharif regime.

He said the journey of development and prosperity will be continuing with the same spirit and devotion.

The Prime Minister assured the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for provision of flour on the prescribed rates of Punjab.

Shehbaz Sharif said that efforts will be made to remodel Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Punjab.

Referring to the increase of petroleum prices, he said the government has increased the prices in compulsion due to the wrong decisions and agreements of the previous government.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government has announced a twenty-eight billion rupees subsidy package for eighty million poor people of the country. He said Laptop will be provided to the position holders students in the upcoming budget.

Shehbaz Sharif criticized Imran Khan for his flawed policies, creating unemployment and creating chaos in the country.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Balochistan over the holding of successful local government elections.

The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of a medical college, special grant of one-billion rupees development for Mansehra and setting up of Hazara Electric Supply Company.