Karachi Club reach NBP Cup Basketball final

LAHORE- Karachi Basketball Club defeated strong rival Nishtar Basketball Club District East by 82-59 in the first semifinal to qualify for the final of the 14th NBP Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. Raj Kumar Lakhwani of the winning club was man of the match with 32 baskets with the help of 6 three pointers while Engineer Zainul Abidin scored 23 and Danial Ahmed 18. Muhammad Shabar (25), Talha Amjad (18) and Manaf Khan (12) played well for the losing club. The referees were Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik and Zafar Iqbal while the technical officials were Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed and Amir Sharif. The second semifinal will be played between Bahria Club and Falcon Club.