Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan has approached Pakistan’s property tycoon Malik Riaz for a patch-up with former President Asif Ali Zardari, however, the request was turned down by Asif Ali Zardari saying it was “impossible” now.

In a leaked audio of the telephonic conversation, Malik Riaz could be heard telling Asif Ali Zardari that Imran Khan has sent him several messages for a patch-up with Asif Zardari.

According to the leaked audio, Malik Riaz told Asif Ali Zardari that he wanted to give him information about Imran Khan’s messages for a possible patch-up with Asif Ali Zardari, to which Zardari replied it’s impossible now.

The leaked audio has not been denied by both Malik Riaz and Asif Ali Zardari and TV channels flashed the news by airing the conversation which is only 30 seconds duration.

There have been no comments from PTI Chairman Imran Khan over the claim made by Malik Riaz for a possible patch-up with Asif Ali Zardari.

Malik Riaz is considered to be very influential for having close ties with most powerful people and also enjoys close contacts with both Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari.