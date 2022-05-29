MATEEN HAIDER

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

ISLAMABAD   –   Former prime minister Imran Khan has approached Pakistan’s property tycoon Malik Riaz for a patch-up with former President Asif Ali Zardari, however, the request was turned down by Asif Ali Zardari saying it was “impossible” now.

In a leaked audio of the telephonic conversation, Malik Riaz could be heard telling Asif Ali Zardari that Imran Khan has sent him several messages for a patch-up with Asif Zardari.

According to the leaked audio, Malik Riaz told Asif Ali Zardari that he wanted to give him information about Imran Khan’s messages for a possible patch-up with Asif Ali Zardari, to which Zardari replied it’s impossible now.

The leaked audio has not been denied by both Malik Riaz and Asif Ali Zardari and TV channels flashed the news by airing the conversation which is only 30 seconds duration.

There have been no comments from PTI Chairman Imran Khan over the claim made by Malik Riaz for a possible patch-up with Asif Ali Zardari.

Malik Riaz is considered to be very influential for having close ties with most powerful people and also enjoys close contacts with both Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

Islamabad

Saad demands action against PTI chief for flouting court’s orders

1 of 10,285

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More