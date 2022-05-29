Our Staff Reporter

KP CM opens multiple uplift projects in Swat

Peshawar    –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day-long visit to Kalam and Bahrain areas of district Swat, inaugurated multiple development projects and addressed a public gathering in Kalam.

KP CM performed the groundbreaking of the Staff Colony for Kalam-Gabral Hydropower Project’s employees and Shahi Cricket Stadium in Kalam. These projects will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 billion and Rs 2.8 billion respectively. He also inaugurated several completed projects in Kalam including the Engineering University Kalam Campus, solarisation of mosques and schools, and other road projects.

Later, The CM inaugurated Tirat Model School, Government High Schools Qandil, Gornai, seven RCC bridges, and other projects in Bahrain.

While addressing a public gathering in Kalam, he said that Rs 1 billion would be spent on various development projects in   Kalam. He said that the groundbreaking of the power station would also be performed soon which will be completed at a cost of Rs 36 billion. Similarly, he said that the construction of   Kalam Cricket Stadium was another important project for the development of the area which would help to promote local tourism   besides boosting sports activities. “Kalam is an excellent place for tourism and the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to promote tourism in Kalam, “he remarked, urging the local people to play their role in maintaining the natural beauty of Kalam. He said that all the development works in Kalam would be done in consultation with the local people.

He made it clear that illegal cutting of mountains and trees in Kalam would not be allowed at any cost. During his address to the gathering, the KP CM said that an FIR would be lodged against the imported prime minister and his interior minister for killing the peaceful protestors of the long march. He alleged that the imported government had subjected innocent citizens including women to violence.

The CM said that the imported government increased the prices of petrol and wheat flour which caused more difficulties for lower-income people.   The imported government   amended the NAB ordinance just to get relief and close NAB’s cases   against them, and the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis had been taken away from them by this imported government, he said.

