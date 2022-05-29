Load shedding in Lahore

According to the Met Office, temperatures are going to soar and make this unbearable heat even worse. How are we supposed to survive yet another heatwave when we only have electricity every other hour? Not everyone has a generator or UPS.

I understand that as the demand and consumption for electricity increase, so will load shedding. But has the situation ever been so bad?

The load-shedding becomes a major issue on these scorching hot days. These power outages have gripped the whole country for the past couple of weeks and are causing a lot of distress.

Despite our government and local power utilities’ empty promises to bridge the gap between demand and supply, I don’t foresee any changes in the current situation. Many of us only get a break for a few hours – some only get 30 minutes of electricity between outages.

In Karachi, where I thought matters would be worse, my sister tells me things are not so bad. K-Electric follows a schedule and informs residents about load shedding and unscheduled cuts. They are also responsive online and keep their customers timely informed.

ASHRAF ZAIDI,

Lahore.