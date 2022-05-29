Manzor Wasan blames IRSA for water scarcity in Sindh

Sindh Agriculture adviser Manzoor Wasan on Sunday stated that the provincial government is gravely concerned about the water shortage in the province.

Manzoor Wasan in his statement accused Punjab is stealing Sindh’s water with the help of IRSA. They want to turn Sindh into a desert by stopping its due share of water, he added.

Sindh’s advisor said water shortage in the province has reached an alarming level of 53pc. He further said that the water level at Chamsha and Taunsa Barrages has dropped to 40,000 cusecs.

After agriculture and drinking water, it is now feared that water supply to industries may be affected, he said and added that due to acute water shortage, crops of cotton and sugarcane have been damaged.

Wasan asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the matter and ensure the provision of a due share of water to Sindh.

Earlier, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that the water situation in the country will improve by June 30.

Addressing the floor of the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said Sindh is facing an acute shortage of water and hoped that situation will improve by June 30. He said the shortage in water will also be shared with the provinces accordingly.

Shah said we have to be united in this tough situation as the country faced the water crisis in 1951 too.