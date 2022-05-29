Our Staff Reporter

Marchant allegedly attacks SFA office

HYDERABAD – A grocery merchant accompanied by some other persons allegedly attacked the office of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) here on Saturday and took away the oil which was seized by the authority from his shop. The GOR police station registered an FIR of the incident on the complaint of a clerk of SFA, Jehangir Badar Channa. Channa nominated the general store’s owner Ramzan Malik, driver Sabir, Arshad Taili, Fahad Taili and one unknown person for assaulting the government office and robbing the confiscated material.
According to him, a team of the SFA had seized 400 litres of adulterated oil produced by an unauthorized company from Ramzan’s shop in Latifabad Unit 2.
The police said they had started investigation of the incident.

