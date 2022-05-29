APP

Mazari reviews progress of development projects

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari Saturday chaired a meeting to review the PSDP 2021-22 projects of Pakistan Sports Board in different cities of the country. The cities, where projects are either completed or underway included Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Peshawar, Wah Cantt and Faisalabad. The minister gave special instructions to complete the Karachi Boxing Gymnasium and residential flats by the end of the year. He directed to expedite the work but stressed that care should be taken to maintain quality. The meeting was attended by Secretary IPC, Ahmed Hanif Orakzai, Additional Secretary, Syed Waqar Ul Hassan, Joint Secretary Fayyaz ul Haq and Director General Pakistan Sports Board Col (retd) Muhammad Asif Zaman.

More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 2,915

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More