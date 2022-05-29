Agencies

Medvedev beats Kecmanovic in straight sets to reach fourth round

PARIS – Second seed Daniil Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia 6-2 6-4 6-2 in less than two hours on Saturday to advance to the French Open fourth round.
The U.S. Open champion, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year after four consecutive first-round exits, played near-flawless service games throughout to give his opponent, ranked 31st in the world, no real chance.
“It was magnificent today; I did not have my serve broken,” Medvedev, runner-up at the Australian Open this season, said in an on-court interview. “On this surface it is quite unusual. Hopefully there are more such matches for me next week. “Like in my French, I try to do better in my tennis all the time. The better I learn French, the better my tennis will become.”
Medvedev found little resistance on his least favourite surface from the Serbian 28th seed and broke him twice in the opening set before another early break made sure of a 2-0 set lead for the Russian. Medvedev had arrived at the French Open with only one match on clay under his belt after undergoing a procedure to treat a hernia in April but it did not show against Kecmanovic, who tried to battle back only to be broken again at 2-2 following a long rally and a sliced backhand that went long.
Medvedev finished the game on his first match point, firing a forehand cross-court past Kecmanovic. He will next play Croatia’s former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. “I’ll have to do better in Roland Garros than last year, that’s for sure,” he told reporters. “Again, last year I felt like I was playing great tennis, and yet I lost in quarters.
“I think every time somebody comes up to me playing on clay, they’re going to be like, we have the chance. Maybe on hard courts they are still going to believe but maybe they are going to be a little bit scared or whatever. Here I think everybody believes they can beat me.”
Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula needed just one match point to secure this victory at Roland Garros. The 11th-seeded American will make her debut in the French Open’s fourth round after eliminating 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Saturday.
Two high-seeded women – No. 3 Paula Badosa and No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka – departed Saturday. Badosa stopped playing because of a health issue while trailing No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 2-1, and Sabalenka lost to Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 2,915

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More