Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride

ISLAMABAD – The nation on Saturday observed the 24th Youm-e-Takbeer with prd and renewed zeal to confront all challenges with same courage and passion to remain steadfast against all odds for the safeguard of the country. The 24th Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations were held ahead of the Diamond Jubilee 75th Independence Day celebrations whereas Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced to hold a 10-day celebrations to commemorate the Day under the theme “Never bowed and will never bend our heads down”. The Armed forces also paid tribute to all those who worked selflessly and stayed steadfast against all odds to make the country’s endeavour possible for achieving nuclear deterrence. It said in a message: “Twenty four years ago on 28 May 1998, Pakistan established credible minimum nuclear deterrence, restoring balance of power in the region”. Congratulating the nation, leaderships and scientists on anniversary of nuclear tests, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated the commitment that there would be no compromise on Pakistan’s independence, sovereignty and national interests. She said Youm-e-Takbeer was a golden and memorable day in history of the country, when Pakistan declared that no one can enslave it. Youm-e-Takbeer was an announcement that Pakistan was free country and will remain free. Federal Minister for Climate Change and Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer and said the successful nuclear explosion carried out by the country in Chaghi on May 28, 1998 culminated Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s programme.

Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti congratulated the nation on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer” and said that May 28, 1998, holds a significant position in Pakistan’s political and defense history.

He said that the Pakistani leadership raised not only the nation but also the entire Muslim Ummah with pride. “This day will always be written in golden letters in the history of Pakistan”, he added.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada paid glowing tributes to former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and services of those scientists who made Pakistan’s defense strong.

“Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of honour for the Pakistani nation and the Muslims all over the globe”, he said.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would remain alive in the history of Pakistan for successfully conducting nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, to safeguard the interest of the country and strengthen its defence.

In an interview with APP, in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, Irfan Siddiqui said “Youm-e-Takbeer is our identity and a great day when we nurtured our self respect, recognised status and rejected the pressure of the world”.

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) congratulated the nation on historic ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ while paying rich tributes to those who made efforts to fulfill the dream of making Pakistan into an atomic power and restored balance of power in the region.

Pakistan Muslim League-N Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha and Pakistan People’s Party Senator

Taj Haider and PPP MNA Naz Baloch said that every year, May 28, remind of

Pakistan’s desire for peace as well as the nation’s unswerving resolve to defend its integrity, sovereignty and independence, adding, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the key architect

of this programme.