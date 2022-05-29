News Desk

No respite amid sizzling heat as load-shedding grips Pakistan

Amid sizzling hot weather, Power outages have severely hit Pakistan as Pakistanis have been suffering up to 12 hours of power load-shedding.

All urban centers, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with load-shedding and situation in rural areas of the country is even worse.

Sources have said that power shortfall risen to over 5,500 MW as 19,465MW power is being generated compared to demand of 25,997MW.
The prolonged load-shedding has increased the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is being scorched by high temperatures with dry weather expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh.

