Our Staff Reporter

One arrested for robbing food delivery riders

KARACHI – Police on Saturday arrested an accused involved in robbing food delivery riders in Defence area.
According to spokesperson for South Zone police, a street criminal identified as Muhammad Raza son of Khurram Butt was arrested after a short chase. The police had received a complaint of snatching of cash and mobile phone from a food delivery rider on gun point near Library Signal. Police recovered a snatched mobile phone, cash, a pistol along with rounds from the possession of the accused.
During initial interrogation, the arrested accused confessed robbing food delivery riders and citizens in different areas of the city.
A case was registered against him and further investigation is underway.

