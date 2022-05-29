One arrested for robbing food delivery riders

KARACHI – Police on Saturday arrested an accused involved in robbing food delivery riders in Defence area.

According to spokesperson for South Zone police, a street criminal identified as Muhammad Raza son of Khurram Butt was arrested after a short chase. The police had received a complaint of snatching of cash and mobile phone from a food delivery rider on gun point near Library Signal. Police recovered a snatched mobile phone, cash, a pistol along with rounds from the possession of the accused.

During initial interrogation, the arrested accused confessed robbing food delivery riders and citizens in different areas of the city.

A case was registered against him and further investigation is underway.