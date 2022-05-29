Pakistan contributed 200,000 troops to UN peacekeeping mission: ISPR

Pakistan has contributed 200,000 troops to UN peacekeeping missions across the world while 169 of them had laid down their lives to serve humanity globally, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a message on the occasion of World UN Peacekeepers Day, the ISPR stated that Pakistan stands tall in the comity of nations being one of the largest troops contributing countries in the UN peacekeeping efforts.

“Pakistan’s journey in UN peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when the first-ever Pakistan Army contingent was deployed for UN peacekeeping operations in Congo, the military media’s wing said sharing the history of the missions.

It said that over the last 61 years, Pakistan has been the most significant and consistent contributor to UN peacekeeping around the world.

“Pakistan has participated in 46 UN peacekeeping missions including some of the most challenging undertakings and so far contributed more than 200,000 troops to the UN peacekeeping missions across the world,” the ISPR said.

It further shared that up till now, 169 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of helping humanity, building peace and bringing stability across the regions under the banner of the UN.

The ISPR said that several UN Secretary Generals have profusely appreciated Pakistan’s contributions and even the incumbent Secretary-General António Guterres visited Pakistan and paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s peacekeeping efforts.

“Performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been acknowledged worldwide by numerous world leaders and UN leadership. In addition to Army, many Pakistani peacekeeping contingents have also included troops from FC, Rangers and Police.”