Pakistan face Thailand in Asia Rugby Div-II first match today

LAHORE – The first match of the Asia Rugby Div-II Championship 2022 between Pakistan and Thailand will be played today (Sunday) at 7:30 pm at Punjab Stadium

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Arif Saeed announced this during a press conference, along with Asia Rugby Chief Executive Johny Stavrinou, Tournament Director Ghaith Jalajel, Secretary PRU Salman Shaikh, Pakistan rugby team head coach Gert Mulder, Pakistan captain Hamad Safdar, Thailand head coach WithapongJindasawat, Captain PatchraaphatSornritchingchai, Chief Selector PRU Rizwan Malik, Thailand rugby team manager Suti Meethavorn, Khurram Haroon and the PRU management.

Arif Saeed welcomed the Thailand rugby team and management of Asia Rugby to the great city of Lahore. “All the arrangements have been completed to host Thailand here in Lahore. The PRU is honored to host such a big event of Asia Rugby Div-II Championship. We will host this event in a very positive manner as we have hosted many international events in the past.”

The second match of the mega event will be played on June 1, 2022 here at Punjab Stadium Lahore. The PRU president was hopeful that Pakistan team will play high quality rugby and has a good chance for qualifying for Div-I. “We are pleased to have the services of a high-quality coach in shape of Gert Mulder from South Africa.”

Tournament Director Ghaith Jalajel, who came from Jordan, said that after Covid restrictions and 2019, this is Asia Rugby’s first 15-a-side ranking event.

Pakistan Captain Hamad Safdar said: “Our boys have trained really hard over the past three months and are hopeful of qualifying for Div-I for the first time.” Thailand Captain PatchraaphatSornritchingchai said: “We have a good experience playing in this sort of hot weather and are looking forward to this event.”