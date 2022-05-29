Pakistan will not recognize Israel, says Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the policy of the government of Pakistan is clear and it does not recognize the state of Israel.

In a statement on the social networking site Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal made it clear that no government or semi-government delegation of Pakistan met the Israeli president. The participants in the delegation mentioned by the president of Israel were Pakistani-Americans who have already explained their position.

The Federal Minister while rejecting it put great emphasis on Pakistan’s policy that does not recognize the state of Israel.

All our sympathies are with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, he added.