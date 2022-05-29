PM to visit Mansehra today

Mansehra – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to visit district Mansehra on Sunday (today).

MNA captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and his elder brother MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan and other local party leaders supervising the arrangements for first visit of the PM Shehbaz Sharif to this area. . Law enforcement agencies’ personnel also engaged to ensure necessary security arrangements of public rally on this occasion.

Speaking to journalists, the PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mohammad Yousaf said that the party workers and local people had made arrangements to extend a warm welcome to the premier who wants to pull the country out of the prevailing economic and political challenges. “Wrong domestic and foreign policies of former prime minister Imran Khan caused political and economic crises in the country,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Mohammad Sajjad said the natural gas, electricity, and road projects initiated by the previous PML-N government would be completed during the present government.