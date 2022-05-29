PM to visit Turkey on May 31

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would pay a two-day official visit to Turkey from May 31.

Diplomatic sources told The Nation that during the visit, the PM would meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 1, 2022 at the Presidential palace.

After holding talks, both the leaders would speak to the media to share the subjects covered in their talks. On May 31, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would meet prominent Turkish businessmen and deliver an address highlighting business opportunities in Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif would be accompanied by cabinet members and senior officials during his visit.