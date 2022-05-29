PML-N led govt soon going to recognise Israel: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the present government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is going to recognise Israel following a delegation’s visit

While addressing the PTI Workers’ Convention in Charsadda today, Imran Khan criticised the rulers and said that a delegation visited Israel for the first time which included a salaried person of state television Pakistan Television (PTV).

Imran Khan said that the nation will never accept the rulership of thieves and US slaves in Pakistan.

Khan said that they are fighting for real independence from the thieves. He vowed that he will not end his struggle and jihad against the corrupt rulers. He said that two PTI workers including Ali Shah and Faisal from Lahore were martyred during the movement for independence.

“I will give calls to the nationals at an appropriate time after completing the preparations.”

The PTI chairman said that the Supreme Court (SC) had ruled a peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone. He said that the nation will never forgive Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He announced to approach the courts against the use of force against the PTI workers during Islamabad’s long march, whereas, male police officials stormed houses and caught women.

“This time, there will be no hurdles in our way to move forward. We are moving to the Supreme Court (SC) for getting our right to organising peaceful protests.”

“The imported rulers have increased the prices following the directives of IMF [International Monetary Fund] which is being controlled by the United States (US).”

“We were going to sign an agreement with Russia for getting cheap oil and Russia had shown agreement to sell oil at 30 per cent lower price.

Criticising the present government, Imran Khan said that a delegation from Pakistan paid a visit to Israel. “They are going to recognise Israel. An employee of renowned a private institution was included in the delegation.”

To the PTI workers, Imran Khan said, “You should start preparations and I am also preparing. We consider the struggle for real independence ‘jihad’ and the nation will come out against the corrupt rulers.”