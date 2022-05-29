APP

Poland Embassy organises musical evening to show solidarity with Ukraine

ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of Poland organised a musical evening and exhibition to show solidarity with Ukraine in Islamabad at the residence of the Polish Ambassador. The event was organised in collaboration with the Czech Republic and Ukraine’s embassies and attended by many ambassadors of European countries.

Addressing the audience, Polish Ambassador Maciej Pisarski said that this evening’s celebrations were meant to show solidarity with Ukraine. “The Ukrainian people are fighting not only for their freedom but also for ours,” said the ambassador adding that their courage and determination were remarkable.

The Polish and Czech Republic artists also performed at the event. Moreover, the Poland embassy also held an exhibition dedicated to Polish and Ukraine’s bilateral relations.

The Republic of Poland has become Ukraine’s most important economic partner in Central Europe.

 

