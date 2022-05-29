Polarised politics

Democracy in Pakistan due to political polarisation has grave impacts on national interest. Even national security is at risk because politicians usually have their own ways of national consensus. Pakistan which has been founded on principles of peace, prosperity well-being and rule of common people is facing countless issues and challenges.

In Pakistan, elites have biased opinions due to their affiliation with different ethnic groups and political benefits, ultimately imparting justice and maintaining equilibrium is still a far cry in Pakistan. Since 2008, three consecutive democratic governments have not been rendering any remarkable services to the nation, mainly due to the fact that they wanted democracy only, to rule the masses. Truly speaking, in reality, democracy includes the rule of law, accountability, a stable economy and justice for all. Unfortunately, democracy in Pakistan due to polarisation has failed in achieving its goals yet.

SYEDA HADIA BAKHTAWAR,

Nankana Sahib.