Recently surfaced audiotape exposes Imran Khan’s hypocrisy: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said that the recently surfaced audiotape exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s hypocrisy and double standards.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, said that in the surfaced audiotape the PTI chairman allegedly sought NRO for himself and his government.

“Imran Khan manufactured a fake foreign conspiracy story when his other efforts had failed”, he added.

It merits mention that an alleged audio tape of famous property tycoon Malik Riaz delivering Imran Khan’s message to former President and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been leaked.

In the telephonic conversation, Malik Riaz could be heard giving the ex-president the message of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The audio’s date and time have not been confirmed yet, but Malik Riaz could be heard saying that Khan has requested him to mediate between the two political leaders.

Transcript of the audio:

“Hello,” says Zardari while picking up the phone.

Riaz said: “Assalamualikum sir.”

The former president asked the businessman for the reason of his phone call.

“Sir, I just wanted to inform you about a matter that I have told you about before. I had told you that I wanted to talk to you about something and you told me that we would discuss it later,” Riaz can be heard saying.

“I just wanted to say that Khan has sent me several messages for patch-up between you and him, and today, he has sent several messages to me.”

In response, Zardari said: “It’s impossible now.”

At this, Riaz said: “Yes, that’s fine, I just wanted to bring this matter to your notice.”