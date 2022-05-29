Agencies

Scholz, Macron ask Putin for ‘direct negotiations’ with Zelensky

BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday asked Russia’s Vladimir Putin to hold “direct negotiations” with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
During an 80-minute conversation with the Russian president, the two EU leaders “insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops,” the German chancellor’s office said. Macron and Scholz urged Putin to have “serious direct negotiations with the Ukrainian president and (find) a diplomatic solution to the conflict.” The two European leaders “took positive note of the Russian President’s commitment to treat captured fighters in accordance with international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, and to ensure unhindered access to the International Committee of the Red Cross”.
The global food supply was also discussed. Putin assured that he “wants to allow the export of grain from Ukraine, especially by sea,” the German chancellery said.
The three leaders also agreed on the “central role” the United Nations has to play to guarantee exports.

 

| Two EU leaders “insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

‘Charter of Economy’ is need of the hour, says PM Shehbaz

Islamabad

Supreme Court must remain neutral: Maryam

National

PTI leaders discuss ‘various options’ as long march deadline nears

Islamabad

Deal with IMF to be finalised next month, says Miftah

Islamabad

Marriyum says elections in 2023

Lahore

PM rejects FIA’s charge of Rs2.5m money laundering

Islamabad

Khan wanted a patch-up with PPP before no-confidence move, reveals leaked audio

Islamabad

FC role vital to maintain law, order, says Sanaullah

Karachi

CPNE elects new office bearers, standing committee members

Islamabad

ECP all set to hold LG polls in Balochistan today

1 of 3,809

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More